

News at a Glance



Fayemi urges FG to ban imported ‘Aso-Oke’ to revive textile industry Pulse Nigeria - The First Lady of Ekiti State, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, has urged the Federal Government to ban imported ‘Aso-Oke’ fabric and revive the nation’s textile industry to boost sustainable economic growth.



News Credibility Score: 41%



