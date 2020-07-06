Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fayose, Tambuwal, Wike appointed into PDP Edo Guber Council [FULL LIST]
Politics Nigeria  - The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has approved the composition of the Edo State Gubernatorial National Campaign Council for the upcoming election in the State. The membership of the Campaign Council is as

3 days ago
1 Ondo Crisis Goes Deep As Akeredolu’s SSG Resigns - Reporters Wall, 27 mins ago
2 FG to shut Third Mainland Bridge for 6 months - 1st for Credible News, 55 mins ago
3 FG To Shut Third Mainland Bridge For Six Months - Gist Punch, 56 mins ago
4 Our Exams Will Happen Between August And September – WAEC - The Info Stride, 1 hour ago
5 Ondo election: APC names screening, appeals committees [Full list] - Velox News, 1 hour ago
6 ‘We made INEC to declare Akeredolu as governor after he had lost’ - People n Politics, 1 hour ago
7 EFCC: Magu honoured panel’s invitation, not arrested - Okay.NG, 2 hours ago
8 Presidential panel on anti-corruption faults Magu’s arrest, says Malami not interested in corruption fight - City Voice, 2 hours ago
9 PDP to Magu: Resign with immediate effect, defend fraud allegations - 1st for Credible News, 1 hour ago
10 Governor Akeredolu Appoints New SSG Following Abegunde’s resignation - The Trent, 2 hours ago
