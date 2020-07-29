Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fayose gloats, says I warned Nigerians about Chinese loans in 2016, now the truth is out
News photo Ripples  - The former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday reacted to the latest controversy generated by the loan agreement between Nigeria and China. The House of Representatives said on Tuesday it had discovered clauses in the commercial loan ...

3 hours ago
Amaechi Tells Reps Panel To Stop Probing Or Else China Won’t Give Nigeria Loan Again Dee Reporters:
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has warned the house of representatives committee on treaties and agreements against continuing the probe on loan agreement between Nigeria and China. Amaechi who noted that the federal government ...


