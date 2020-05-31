Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.
Similar News
Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Federal Government says the next phase of the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic in the country will now lie solely in the hands of states, community leaders, religious leaders and others.
Daily Times:
…Medicinal cannabis market worth $3.7bn annually …It’s illegal to possess cannabis for now – NDLEA …Religious leaders wary of drug abuse and side effects It is no longer news that
Naija Loaded:
As the second phase of eased lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic ends today, the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives has said the reopening of religious centres in...
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog The Federal Government says the next phase of the battle against COVID-19 in the country will now lie solely in the hands of states, community leaders, religious leaders, ...
Information Nigeria:
The Federal Government says state governments and communities would now handle the battle to contain Coronavirus in the country.
The Herald:
The people of Umugota Orisheze in Ozuzu community in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo state, have appealed to Federal and Imo state government
Signal:
As Nigeria prepares to end the second phase of the eased lockdown on Monday, the federal government is considering opening..
PM News:
Embattled Governor Godwin Obaseki finally met his party's national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Sunday. But Obaseki returned to Benin empty-handed.
The Eagle Online:
The community leader gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna on Sunday.
Nigerian Eye:
The Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has said state governments, community and religious leaders will be responsible for the next phase of battle against COVID-19.Mustapha, who is the Secretary to the Government of the ...
Daily Nigerian:
Uba Aliyu, a community leader in Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna, has lauded Governor Nasir El-Rufai for banning Almajiri children (Islamic school pupils) in the state.
The Citizen:
The Federal Government on Saturday ordered relevant agencies to provide relief materials to survivors of the recent attacks by bandits in communities in the Sabon Birnin Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
News Diary Online:
Kaduna State Government has ended the second phase of the distribution of relief materials to low income earners and vulnerable people, as almost all the [...]
Naija News:
The Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has revealed that Nigeria has reached the height of community infection of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19). Mustapha, who is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, ...
The Genius Media:
The battle for next phase of battle against COVID-19 has been pushed to state governments, community and religious leaders, says The Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha.
Gistvile:
The Federal Government says the next phase of the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic in the…
NGG:
As the second phase of easing of lockdown ends June 1, Secretary of Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has said that State governments, Communities, Traditional rulers and religious leaders will be the ones to play key responsibility in the ...
Newzandar News:
Buhari’s decision on schools, worship centres expected ‘20 local govt areas account for 60 per cent of cases’ Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja THE [...]
Nigeria Newspaper:
FG hands over next phase of Coronavirus battle to states, community and religious leaders
Anaedo Online:
The Federal Government has pushed the battle to contain Coronavirus to states and communities, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the pandemic, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said on Sunday. According to him, the Federal Government will henceforth ...
Authentic News Daily:
By KATO P. LADAN, Kaduna Tsaunin Kura community of Sabon Tasha GRA in Chikun local government area ofKaduna statehas appealed to GovernorNasir el-Rufaito come to their aid in constructing motorable roads and drainages in the area.
Velox News:
The Okpebe Autonomous Community in Nkanu West Local Government Area, Enugu State, has supported no fewer than 200 indigent households in the area with cash palliatives.
More Picks
1
Thousands Protest In UK Over George Floyd's Death -
Tori News,
55 mins ago
2
‘We’ve enabled a generation of men who believe women should be exploited’ – Adekunle Gold react to death of UNIBEN student -
The Info NG,
55 mins ago
3
“Uwaila Omozuwa was a virgin before she was raped” – Women leader says (video) -
The Info NG,
58 mins ago
4
MARYAM SANDA: POLICE PROSECUTORS WANT APPEAL COURT TO AFFIRM DEATH SENTENCE FOR ALLEGED HUSBAND KILLER -
Abuja Reporters,
1 hour ago
5
Journalist Narrates How Nnamdi Kanu Allegedly Rented Duplex For Girlfriend After Impregnating Her, Built House In Enugu With Biafra Funds -
FR News,
1 hour ago
6
Kano Govt Announces Death Of Two Coronavirus Patients -
Naija Loaded,
1 hour ago
7
Over 30 killed in Eastern Burkina Faso attack -
Daily Times,
1 hour ago
8
Tinubu meets with eight Governors in Lagos over Ondo, Edo primaries -
Newzandar News,
1 hour ago
9
Oyo Govt speaks on corrupt security officers at its borders exposed in POLITICS NIGERIA’s report -
Politics Nigeria,
2 hours ago
10
Coronavirus: Wake Up To Reality Of COVID-19 – Kogi Lawmaker Tells Yahaya Bello -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
