Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Federal Government to close third mainland bridge for six months| Get the scoop
Sidomex Entertainment
- The Federal Government has announced that the third mainland bridge will be temporarily closed for a period of six months.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Third Mainland Bridge to be closed for six months ― FG The Federal Government has concluded plans to shut the Third Mainland Bridge for six months starting from Friday, July 24.
Information Nigeria:
The Federal Ministry of Works says it will be closing the ever-busy 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos for a period of six months beginning from July 24.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Federal Ministry of Works has announced that it will be closing the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos for a period of six months beginning from July 24 for some major repairs on the bridge.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog FG set to close 3rd mainland bridge for six months The Federal Government is set to shut the Third Mainland Bridge for six months starting from Friday, July 24, 2020.
Legit 9ja:
On Monday, The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, announced that the Federal Government is set to close down the Third Mainland Bridge for six months starting from Friday, July 24. Mr. Popoola revealed that the closure comes as ...
Slayminded:
Third Mainland Bridge Maybe Closed as FG Plans to Resume Repairs: The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Monday said consultations were on for another phase of repair works to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge. Popoola told ...
Velox News:
Getty Images The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, on Monday said consultations were on for another phase of repair works to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge. Popoola told newsmen that the consultations were towards evolving ...
More Picks
1
Why APC will win Edo, Ondo governorship elections – Chairman, Buni -
Velox News,
44 mins ago
2
COVID-19: NCDC recommends virtual campaigns for Edo, Ondo elections -
Ripples Nigeria,
47 mins ago
3
Edo 2020: Wike To Lead PDP’s Campaign Team -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
1 hour ago
4
‘Ibrahim Magu was not ‘arrested’ but was invited by a Presidential Panel’ – EFCC -
The Info NG,
1 hour ago
5
FACTS: Magu Was Never Arrested — EFCC -
Oyo Gist,
1 hour ago
6
Bandits surrender as Nigerian Army destroys terrorists’ hideouts, captures logistics’ supplier [PHOTOS] -
Velox News,
1 hour ago
7
FG To Shut Down 3rd Mainland Bridge For Six Months -
CKN Nigeria,
1 hour ago
8
FG To Shut Third Mainland Bridge For Six Months -
The Bridge News,
1 hour ago
9
Buhari, Tambuwal, Saraki mourn as Inuwa Abdulkadir is laid to rest -
The Nigerian,
2 hours ago
10
Edo 2020: We’ll Isolate Wike, Win Election Before He Recovers – Ganduje -
News Break,
2 hours ago
