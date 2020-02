News at a Glance



Female undergraduate, two others imprisoned for yahoo-yahoo (photo) Linda Ikeji Blog - Three undergraduates identified as 22-year-old Cynthia Nwankwo Ifunanya, 27-year-old Kingsley Omenazu and 29-year-old Okorie Kosalachi Alex, have been handed a 7-year jail sentence after being arraigned before Justice I. Buba of the Federal High Court ...



News Credibility Score: 95%