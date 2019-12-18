Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Femi Falana warns President Buhari against allotting oil blocs to individuals
Today  - Human right lawyer, Chief Femi Falana, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to allot oil blocs to individuals, warning that otherwise he would drag him to court.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 JAMB abolishes N100m allocation to state offices – Registrar - Pulse Nigeria, 57 mins ago
2 Buhari sacks Odubu-led NNDC Board - Affairs TV, 1 hour ago
3 Minimum Wage: Governors speak on challenges of implementation - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
4 Nigeria re-opens 32 correctional centres shut down by Boko Haram – Official - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 President Donald Trump impeached, Reveals Next Line Of Action - AY Naija NG, 2 hours ago
6 Check out new photo of Chinwe, the 15-year-old girl rescued after being married off to 56-year-old 'demented' man in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Supreme Court upholds elections of eight state governors - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
8 "I love you Pop" Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Nigerian man Olatunfe Anthony living on Victoria Island with a friend has been declared missing in Lagos - Abiyamo, 2 hours ago
10 How Zlatan Ibile Impacted My Life When I Was A Nobody: Broda Shaggi - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info