Fidau: Ajimobi’s Family Knew I Was At The Gate – Oyo Deputy Governor Fires Back
News photo GQ Buzz  - Olaniyan was denied access to the Oluyole Estate residence of the late governor on Sunday. According to The PUNCH, the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, has said the family of the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi was aware of his presence at their ...

2 hours ago
How Family of Ajimobi Restricted me from attending Fidau Prayer – Oyo Deputy Governor Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State has disclosed that he was deliberately not granted access into the 8th-day Fidau prayer of Abiola Ajimobi.In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Omolere Omoetan, ...


