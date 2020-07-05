

News at a Glance



Fidau: Ajimobi’s Family Was Aware Of My Presence At Their Residence – Olaniyan Naija News - The Deputy of Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, has reacted to the incident that saw him hindered from accessing the residence of the former Governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi. Olaniyan on Sunday noted that the family of the late Governor was ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



