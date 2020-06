News at a Glance



Fidelity Bank partners ESLF to care for less privileged in Benue Velox News - In fulfilment of its promise to continually support communities where it currently operates, Fidelity Bank Plc has donated the sum of N10 million to Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF), a pet project of the Benue First Lady. The donation would ...



