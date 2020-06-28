Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Finally, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is buried in Oluyole
News photo First Reports  - The remains of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate past governor of Oyo State has been laid to rest in his country home, Oluyole on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

4 hours ago
Photos: Ajimobi buried in Ibadan Vanguard News:
THE late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi was buried at his Oluyole country home at 10 am on Sunday.
Former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo state Yaba Left Online:
Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo state today Sunday, June 27.
Ajimobi laid to rest at his Oluyole resisence Dee Reporters:
The remains of a former Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been buried on Sunday at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan. The burial was done quietly with heavy presence of security officers and tears from families and well wishers.


