Financial institutions ignoring our loan requests — FG
The Nigeria Lawyer  - The Federal Government says multilateral financial institutions are not responding to its loan requests.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Lil Wayne Reveals He’s 53% Nigerian (Video) - Am on Point TV, 1 hour ago
2 Privatisation of GENCOs, DISCOS was bound to fail — TCN - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Coronavirus shoots Oil Prices Below Nigeria’s Budget Benchmark - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 Imo: Group gives Uzodinma two weeks to vacate govt house - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
5 Tech Innovation: Samsung unveils three affordable Galaxy devices - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 A Chance At Life For Retired Civil Servant, Mr. Akinrolabu Olugbeminiyi - Exclusive Clue, 2 hours ago
7 Lebanese promised me $2,000 monthly salary – trafficked woman - Today, 2 hours ago
8 Witness tells how Suswam’s people asked him to lie or lose his family members - Ripples, 2 hours ago
9 APC Crisis: Gov. Obaseki reveals real cause of crisis with Oshiomhole - See Naija, 2 hours ago
10 Nigerian govt to borrow $17bn from China. Here is why - Ripples, 2 hours ago
