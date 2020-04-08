

News at a Glance



Fire outbreak at Accountant General’s office ‘fishy’ –Omokri Ripples Nigeria - Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan suspects foul play over the fire incident that broke out at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in Abuja on Wednesday. The author and activist who refers to himself as ‘ ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



