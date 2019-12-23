Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fire razes Onitsha bridge-head market
GTV  - Goods worth millions of naira were on Monday gutted by fire at the yam, hotel, carpentry and foam sections of Bridge-head market, Onitsha, Anambra state. The fire which lasted for about an hour, affected over...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


