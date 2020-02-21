Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fire wreaks havoc at Abuja popular motor park [Video]
News photo The News Guru  - Happening now is an early morning fire incident that is presently wrecking havoc at the popular Jabi Motor Park in Abuja, destroying several shops and valuables in the process.

3 hours ago
Many shops were destroyed when fire gutted some sections of Jabi motorpark Abuja on Friday. The cause of the fire cannot be ascertained at the time of this report but men of the FCT fire service have arrived the scene .
The Nigerian:
TheNigerian News BREAKING: Fire guts Jabi motor park in Abuja By Sylvanus Okpe An early morning fire, on Friday, gutted the popular Jabi Motor Park in Abuja, destroying several shops and valuables in the vicinity.


