News at a Glance
First Bank Reacts To Failed Robbery Incident At Abuja Branch
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog
- First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reacted to an attempted robbery at its Mpape, Abuja branch, a suburb of the capital city.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerian police officers stopped a robbery at a Bank branch in Mpape, Abuja this afternoon in collaboration with Nigerian soliders.
NAN:
Suspected armed robbery gang trapped in First Bank PLC Mpape, Abuja, as policemen and soldiers surrounded the bank premises.
The Trent:
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has hailed the “proactiveness” of the Nigerian Police and Army in foiling the bank robbery in the Mpape area of Abuja, the nation’s capital on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Olisa TV:
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have foiled a bank robbery in Mpape, a few metres from Maitama, Abuja. The police gunned down a suspect and arrested four others inside a branch of First Bank Plc some few minutes ago.
Abiyamo:
Photos from the scene of the foiled bank robbery at Mpape, Abuja today. According to the CP Bala Ciroma, one was gunned down with four others arrested, including a staff of the bank (First Bank Plc).
Pulse Nigeria:
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police on Saturday, December 28, 2019 killed one person and arrested four suspects in a foiled bank robbery in Mpape, Abuja.
PM News:
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to Saturday’s bank robbery in the Mpape area of Abuja.
Today:
Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have foiled a bank robbery in Mpape, a few metres from Maitama, Abuja.
The News Guru:
Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have foiled a bank robbery in a Frist Bank located in Mpape, a surbub, Abuja. The robbers took over the premises of the bank at 10am but was not able to intercepted by the police led by the FCT ...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
There was jubilation today as joint team of Police and Army, arrested the armed robbers that attacked a bank in Mpape area of Abuja. Photos from the scene of thefoiled bank robbery at Mpape, Abuja today shows the faces of the culprits being apprehended ...
Sahara Weekly Magazine:
Leading financial institution in Nigeria, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reacted to an attempted robbery at its Mpape, Abuja branch, a suburb of the capital city.
Economic Confidential:
TAX: Kano Seals 3 Zenith Bank Branches Over N423m Debt The Kano State Internal Revenue Services (KIRS) on Monday sealed three branches of Zenith bank in Kano over non-payment of N423m personal income tax.
CKN Nigeria:
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has confirmed a foiled robbery attack on its Mpape, Abuja branch on Saturday.The confirmation was contained in a statement by its Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, on Saturday.The ...
Naija News:
Police Foil Robbery Attempt On Abuja Bank Former Vice President and 2019 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, has reacted as security operatives foiled an attempted bank robbery in Abuja on Saturday. Atiku in his ...
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
The F. C. T Police command has foiled an attempted robbery attack at a First Bank PLC in at a branch in Mbape, Abuja. The robbers gained access into the bank in the early hours of today, Saturday, 28th December, but were trapped which led to the area ...
1st for Credible News:
In a trend named ‘#MoneyHeist’, Nigerians have reacted on social media to the arrest of armed robbers who were apprehended inside First Bank of Nigeria branch in Mpape area of Abuja. This was after a long-drawn siege by operatives of the Nigerian ...
Kanyi Daily:
The Federal Capital Territory police said on Saturday that it has killed one person and arrested four suspects in a foiled bank robbery in Mpape area of the territory.
Brainnews Radio:
Many armed robbers met their untimely end after a failed robbery in a bank in
Independent Television:
The Federal Capital Territory Police Command today foiled a bank robbery alleged to be organised at the instance of a staff of the bank.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
The standoff between the police and some bandits who attempted to rob a First Bank branch in Mpape Abuja ended some hours ago.The robbers finally surrendered to policemen from the FCT Police Command, after one of them had been killed.More startling is ...
Kemi Filani Blog:
A First Bank of Nigeria branch in the Mpape, Abuja, is currently under attack by suspected armed robbers.According to reports, the place has been surrounded by policemen while the armed men are inside the bank.
