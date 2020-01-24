Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


First Class Undergraduate Bags 13 Year Jail Over Impersonation, Fraud
News photo News Break  - Fisayo Adetoro, a first class final year student of a private university in Ondo State, has been sentenced to cumulative 13 years imprisonment and fined N1,000,000 for impersonation and internet fraud. The Business Administration student with a 4.5 ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

See The Face Of Final Year Student To Be Jailed 13 Years For Yahoo Yahoo In Ondo (Photo) Naija Loaded:
A student of a private university has been jailed by a court in Ondo state for defrauding a foreigner. A Federal High court in Ondo state has jailed a final...
PM News:
A final year student of Business Administration in a private university located in Ondo State, Fisayo Adetoro, was on Thursday found guilty of impersonation, forgery and money laundering, and sentenced to cumulative 13 years in prison and N1 million fine.
Today:
A Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Friday, sentenced a final year student of Achievers University, Owo, Fisayo Adetoro, to 13 years imprisonment and a fine of N1m over impersonation, forgery and money laundering.
The Nigeria Lawyer:
#ObscureLegalFacts by Arome Abu POWER OF THE MINISTER OF EDUCATION TO SUSPEND OR EXPEL ANY UNDERGRADUATE etc..
Sidomex Entertainment:
Jailed rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine put forward a request to serve his jail sentence from his house, and the judge said…no.


   More Picks
1 Lauretta Onochie Accuses Obasanjo, Ezekwesili Of Influencing Corruption Index - Edujandon, 44 mins ago
2 34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries after Iran strike - The Nigeria Lawyer, 52 mins ago
3 2022 W/CUP QUALIFIER: IKPEBA, AKPOBORIE TIPS EAGLES TO QUALIFY - Gong News, 1 hour ago
4 Manchester United hit with £20,000 FA fine over players surrounding referee Craig Pawson during Liverpool clash - Monte Oz Live, 1 hour ago
5 Jubilation, as Edo workers receive new minimum wage - The News, 1 hour ago
6 Nigerian Man Cries out After Allegedly being heldostage in Pakistan - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 World's Fattest Boy Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation After Losing More Than 30 Stone - Tori News, 2 hours ago
8 Rapper Wale shares screenshot of scathing DM he got from a lady for not acknowledging his 1-year-old fan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 FG inaugurates new NIGCOMSAT board - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 Young Nigerian Man says his Good Looks Cost him Money When he entered a Market - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info