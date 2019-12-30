

News at a Glance



'First person in UK' to return unwanted gift did it at 7.02am on Christmas Day Ladun Liadi Blog - A resident in Salisbury was the first person in the country to return a potentially unwanted Christmas present, it has been claimed.It was still dark when the first parcel was returned to a Collect+ store in the Wiltshire town at 7.02am on Christmas ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



