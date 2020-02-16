

News at a Glance



‘Fisayo Soyombo: Degi Whatchamacallit, David Lyon And The Fall Of APC In Bayelsa News Wire NGR - By ‘Fisayo Soyombo Quite a lot of political neutrals have been sympathetic to David Lyon, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State. Lyon had completed the rehearsal for his Valentine’s ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



