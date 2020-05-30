

News at a Glance



Five (5) Misconceptions About Jehovah's Witnesses Gist Punch - .1.Myth:Jehovah's Witnesses do not believe in heaven.Apparently, this is not a new saying as people tend to say what they might have heard about the Witnesses not scrutinizing them whether or not they are truth..Truth:Jehovah's Witnesses believe in ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



