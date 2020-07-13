Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Five Die From Shooting At South African Mega Church
News photo Raise 9ja  - At least five people were killed and 40 others, including off-duty police officers, arrested Saturday after gunmen stormed a South African church, reportedly over a [...]

6 hours ago
Five Die From Shooting At South African Mega Church Sahara Reporters:
Confiscated arms and ammunition, lay on the ground at a church in Zuurbekom, near Johannesburg. Source: South African Police Services At least five people were killed and 40 others, including off-duty police officers, arrested Saturday after gunmen ...
2 Police Officers, Suspect Shot, Killed In Texas Border Shooting The Herald:
Two police officers were shot and killed Saturday by a suspect who later fatally shot himself in a South Texas border town after responding to
Zindzi, Mandela Africa News:
South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark has died in Johannesburg at the age of 59, a family source has confirmed to the public broadcaster SABC. Ambassador Zindzi Mandela was the daughter of South Africa’s anti-apartheid icons Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela ...


