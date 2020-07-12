Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Five Killed, Dozens Arrested, as Gang Storms South African Mega Church
News photo Signal  - At least five people were killed and 40 others, including off-duty police officers, arrested Saturday after gunmen stormed a South..

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Hostage situation in unsettled South African church kills 5 Vanguard News:
Five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a long-troubled church near Johannesburg, police in South Africa said.
Five dead, dozens arrested after church hostage drama in South Africa Premium Times:
“A group of armed people came to the Modise church and allegedly attacked people who were inside..."
Five dead, dozens arrested after church hostage drama in South Africa Today:
At least five people were left dead and more than 40 arrested after a church hostage drama unfolded on Saturday at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg, South Africa Police Service (SAPS) said.
5 Killed In Attack On South African Church After ‘Hostage Situation’ News Rangers:
LAGOS JULY 12TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Five people have been killed after attackers stormed a South African church, reportedly amid an argument over its leadership.
5 Dead, Above 40 Injured In South African Mega Church Shooting Believers Portal:
At least five people were killed and 40 others, including off-duty police officers, arrested Saturday after gunmen stormed a South African church, reportedly over a leadership dispute, thenational police commissioner said.
Five dead, dozens arrested after church hostage drama in South Africa Gistvile:
At least five people were left dead and more than 40 arrested after a…
Hostage situation in unsettled South African church kills 5 Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: Five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a long-troubled church near [...]


   More Picks
1 South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa Reacts To Death Of Mandela’s Daughter, Zindzi - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
2 Nigerian man begin search for a rich companion for his mom who is in her 60s (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 “Solid Fighter” – Anthony Joshua Hails His Compatriot Kamaru Usman - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
4 Man's body found in a bush with his legs and hands tied (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria's First Grammar School Clocks 112, See Some Interesting Historical Facts About The School - Tori News, 2 hours ago
6 Four dead as fighting resumes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 New photos and video of Razaq and Shade Okoya's family as they celebrate their daughter who was made Head Girl of her school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Conoil, Smart Products, Arbico, Sovereign Trust top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist - Ripples, 3 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Pastor Chris Okotie attacks Bill Gates - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
10 King Ladi Shares Loved-Up Video With His Girlfriend, Tacha - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info