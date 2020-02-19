

News at a Glance



Five Nigerians Jailed In UK For N143m Fraud News Break - Five Nigerians have been jailed in the United Kingdom for committing a N143 million (£358,000) fraud. The gang, including two others, targeted over 2,000 BT account owners predominantly in the Portsmouth area, between May 2014 and July 2016.



News Credibility Score: 41%



