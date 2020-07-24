Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Five persons drown as villagers flee from bandits attack in Niger State
News photo Velox News  - At least five persons have allegedly drowned as a canoe conveying fleeing villagers capsized at Gurmana river in Shiroro local government area of Niger State. Those alleged to have drowned are three women and two children.

Tragedy as Niger Residents Fleeing from Bandit's Attack Drown in Boat Mishap Daily Times:
Residents of Gurmana town, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, fleeing from terrorist attack has been reported to have drowned after in a boat mishap. The tragedy occurred on Thursday, July 23.
