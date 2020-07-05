Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Five persons missing in Ebonyi, Cross River communal clash, says CP
The Guardian  - Newly deployed Commissioner of Police (CP) to Ebonyi State, Philip Maku has said no fewer than five persons have been reported missing in the communal clash between Ekoli Edda, Afikpo South Council Area and their neighbours in Biasie Council of Cross ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Fidau: Ajimobi’s Family Knew I Was At The Gate – Oyo Deputy Governor Fires Back - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
2 Kevin Hunter Allegedly Said This Is The Reason He Cheated On Wendy Williams From The Beginning Of Their Marriage - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
3 Edo 2020: APC Govs to meet Tinubu to plot Ize-Iyamu’s Victory - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 Anambra Lawmaker Emeneka Celebrates 42nd Birthday With Vulnerable Members Of Anambra East Constituency And Others, Distributes Relief Materials - ABS Radio TV, 2 hours ago
5 Commercial Drivers In Onitsha Yet To Comply With Govt Directive On Number Of Passengers - ABS Radio TV, 3 hours ago
6 Petroleum Marketers threaten strike over hike in petrol pump price - Top Naija, 3 hours ago
7 Opinion (6/7/2020): Hushpuppi’s Death – By Sam Omatseye - Yes International! Magazine, 3 hours ago
8 Ighalo, Pogba rock to Wizkid’s song, Soco [Video] - Olisa TV, 3 hours ago
9 Seplat: Indigenous oil firm with heart for business expansion, community devt - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
10 NNPC announces new appointments, redeployment of top management staff - The Citizen, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info