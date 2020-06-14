Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Flood destroys 100 houses, displaces 300 persons in A’Ibom
News photo NNN  - Flood Sunday Bassey 08029472002 Eket (Akwa Ibom) June 14, 2020 A Heavy downpour resulting in flood has destroyed 100 houses and displaced 300 persons in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the heavy down ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 I’ll meet Buhari before announcing my next move, says Obaseki - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 Presidency speaks on Shooting Incident in Aso-rock involving Aisha Buhari - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Obaseki Visits Gov Wike In Port Harcourt. - Nigeria Breaking News, 2 hours ago
4 FG Distributes Relief Materials To Abule Ado Pipeline Explosion Victims - The Herald, 2 hours ago
5 Mary Uduk Has Not Resigned as Acting DG—SEC - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Flood destroys 100 houses, displaces 300 persons in A’Ibom - NNN, 2 hours ago
7 Obaseki meets with Wike as rumours of defection to PDP thicken [PHOTOS] - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 ‘Oshiomhole and his Puppet screening Committee will destroy APC’ – Obaseki - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 We’ll ensure internal democracy in selection of candidates for Edo guber -APC Govs - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
10 Singer, pianist arrested for alleged robbery - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info