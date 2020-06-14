

News at a Glance



Flood destroys 100 houses, displaces 300 persons in A’Ibom NNN - Flood Sunday Bassey 08029472002 Eket (Akwa Ibom) June 14, 2020 A Heavy downpour resulting in flood has destroyed 100 houses and displaced 300 persons in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the heavy down ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



