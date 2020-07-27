Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Flooding: Nasarawa demolishes 25 buildings along waterways
Phenomenal  - The Nasarawa State Government has demolished 25 buildings situated along water ways to avoid flooding in the state.

2 days ago
Flooding: Over 25 houses demolished, six submerged in Nasarawa Vanguard News:
By David Odama LAFIA — NO fewer than six houses were submerged, several families, shops with properties estimated at millions of naira were on Saturday destroyed in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.
Daily Post:
The Nasarawa State Government on Saturday demolished 25 buildings situated along waterways.
Daily Nigerian:
The Nasarawa State Government has demolished 25 buildings situated along waterways to avoid flooding, Abubakar Mohammed, Chief Environmental Officer at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources discl0osed.
The Street Journal:
File photo: One of the flooded areas of AbeokutaBy David Odama LAFIA — NO fewer than six houses were submerged, several families, shops with properties estimated at millions of naira were on Saturday destroyed in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.


