Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Florida Congressman Files Ethics Complaint Against Nancy Pelosi For Tearing Trump’s Speech
News photo The Breaking Times  - Florida congressman, Matt Gaetz has filed an ethics complaint against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for tearing up her own copy of President Trump’s speech during the State of the Union address on Tuesday, saying she broke the law.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Court Sentences Man To Death For Killing Uber Driver In Abuja - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 Florida Congressman Files Ethics Complaint Against Nancy Pelosi For Tearing Trump’s Speech - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
3 INEC Deregisters Over 70 Political Parties - Yawnaija, 2 hours ago
4 El-Zakzaky: Kaduna High Court fixes Feb. 24, 25 for trial - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Boko Haram: Buhari Unveils 3 Additional Fighter Helicopters, Promises to End Insurgency - Metro Watch, 2 hours ago
6 Marcus Brutus and his cousins, by Azu Ishiekwene - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
7 Beautiful new photos of DJ Khaled and his family - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
8 INEC deregisters 74 political parties - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
9 Pastor begins sales of ‘holy oil’ to protect members from coronavirus - Today, 2 hours ago
10 Abacha’s loot: US conditionality, indictment of Buhari administration ― ADP - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info