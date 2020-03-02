Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Focus on your career and leave me the hell alone- Olakunle Churchill writes on IG
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Olakunle Churchill posted this after he and his ex-wife, actress Tonto Dikeh, came for each other on IG.

4 hours ago
1 Coronavirus: ‘58 under watch in Lagos, Ogun; Italian 70% stable’ - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 KADUNA ATTACKS: Shehu Sani charges northern governors to protect citizens - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Saudi Arabia Announces First Case Of Coronavirus… 4 Days After Banning Religious Pilgrims - GQ Buzz, 3 hours ago
4 Cassie and her husband Alex Fine share adorable family photos with their baby daughter Frankie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Nigerian lady urges women to perform regular self-examination as she marks three years since she was diagnosed with breast cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Actress Lupita Nyong'o rocks Nigerian attire to a Lagos Party (Photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Toddler stabbed to death in horrific attack at farmhouse that left another baby and mum seriously injured - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Bayelsa governor Diri visits Obasanjo, salutes former president at 83 - The Herald, 4 hours ago
9 Don’t escalate crisis, striking parklane doctors chide Enugu govt - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
10 Coronavirus: God told me He’s sending heavy rain in China to wipe out epidemic – TB Joshua - Daily Correspondents, 4 hours ago
