Following Hushpuppi’s arrest, Mompha deletes all his posts on Instagram
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Nigerian big boy based in Dubai, Mr. Smith King popularly known as Mompha has deleted all his pictures on his Instagram page. The CEO of Mompha Bureau De Change is known for living a lavish lifestyle and flaunting his luxuries on social media.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


