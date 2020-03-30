

Folorunsho Alakija Pledges N1Bn To Support FG’s Fight Against Coronavirus Naija Loaded - The Chairman of Famfa Oil Limited, Modupe Folorunsho Alakija has pledged N1 Billion Naira to help the Federal Government tackle COVID-19 in the country .A statement signed by the management...



