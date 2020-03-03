

News at a Glance



Foluke Daramola, Yomi Fabiyi, Other Actors Storms Late Pa Kasumu’s Residence To Pay Last Respect (Photos) Gboah - The death of Nollywood veteran actor, Pa Kasumu was announced via social media on Sunday night.His demise struck the Nigerian movie industry hard and Nollywood stars have stormed his residence in Abeokuta to pay their last respect.Nollywood actress ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



