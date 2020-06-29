Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Football Highlight: Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea
News photo iBrand TV  - Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea | Second-Half Barkley Goal Sends Chelsea Through! ⚽️ | FA Cup Highlights Ross Barkley scored the only goal of the game to send Chelsea through to the Emirates FA Cup Semi-Finals. In a tight contest between the teams currently ...

9 hours ago
Ferdinand Blames Ndidi For Leicester’s FA Cup Loss To Chelsea Complete Sports:
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says Ndidi’s poor defending contributed to Chelsea’s goal which resulted to a 1-0 win for the Blues in the Emirates FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday. Substitute Ross Barkley took advantage of a slack ...
Blame Ndidi For Barkley’s Goal In The FA Cup – Ferdinand The Info Stride:
Ex-Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has blasted Wilfred Ndidi for his poor defending vs Chelsea in the FA Cup. Ferdinand recently revealed that the Nigerian actually defended poorly in the buildup to Barkley’s goal in the game.
Ferdinand faults Ndidi for Leicester’s FA Cup ouster Blueprint:
Former England and Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has faulted Wilfred Ndidi for the goal that knocked Leicester City out of the English FA Cup. Leicester City conceded for the first time in the competition this season as they lost 1-0 loss ...
Loveworld Plus TV:
Ross Barkley came off the bench to send Chelsea to Wembley as manager Frank Lampard’s half-time changes transformed this FA Cup quarter-final at Leicester City. The Foxes held sway in the first 45 minutes at the King Power Stadium, although it took a ...
Rio Ferdinand faults Ndidi for Leicester City’s FA Cup elimination Brila:
Former Manchester United defender  Rio Ferdinand has faulted Wilfred Ndidi for the goal that knocked Leicester City out of the English FA Cup. Leicester City conceded for the first time in the competition this season as they lost  1-0 loss to Chelsea ...


