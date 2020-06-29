Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

For Black lives to matter, Africa must matter – Burna Boy
News photo People n Politics  - Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy has reacted to his emergence as the ‘Best international act at 2020 BET awards. This is the second consecutive time ’The African giant’ will take home the award after doing so in 2019.

23 hours ago
‘For Black Lives to Matter, Africa Must Matter’ – Burna Boy’s BET Award Acceptance Speech Olisa TV:
Burna Boy won the international category at the just-concluded BET Award, beating the likes of Sho Madjozi, Stormzy, Ninho, and many more others.


