

News at a Glance



For those who didn’t experience June 12, here are 12 things you may not know Ripples - In a bid to rest the ghost of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12, Democracy Day. The then Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida had annulled the election which the late Chief M. K. O ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



