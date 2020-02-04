Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Forest Guards: Enugu govt distributes motorcycles, bicycles to 260 wards
News photo Vanguard News  - The Enugu State Government has commenced the distribution of the 260 motorcycles and 260 bicycles it procured for the 260 electoral wards in the state, to complement and facilitate the operations of the Forest Guards.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Accident Claims Veteran Journalist, 3 Others on Kaduna-Zaria Expressway - The Herald, 1 hour ago
2 Police arrest man for chaining, enslaving his two wives in Katsina - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
3 Plateau to establish community police — Gov. Lalong - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
4 Actress Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage 4 cancer - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Buhari, Senate President, Speaker meet over insecurity - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
6 APC Chieftain Challenges Obaseki to Account for N251bn Received in 3 Years - The Herald, 2 hours ago
7 Details of what Buhari, Senate President, Speaker discussed about Nigeria’s security - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
8 Nigerians have natural tendency to commit crime, says Customs CG, Col Hameed Ali - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
9 Saudi Arabia ambassador to Nigeria is dead - Slayminded, 2 hours ago
10 Lesotho Police questions first lady about the murder of Prime Minister’s former wife - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info