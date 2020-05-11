

News at a Glance



#ForeverYong2020! See All the Amazingness from Vimbai Mutinhiri & Dru Ekpenyong’s Court Wedding Bella Naija - The court wedding of Zimbabwean actress and TV personality, Vimbai Mutinhiri and her longtime boyfriend, Dru Ekpenyong, was really beautiful. The couple made it official at the registry last week and we wish them the very best.



News Credibility Score: 81%



