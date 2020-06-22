Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Former Edo Speaker dumps APC
Politics Nigeria  - Former speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. Adjoto tendered his resignation to the Edo State APC chapter, adding that his action was in line with Article 9.5(i) of the APC ...

LAGOS JUNE 22ND (NEWSRANGERS)-The immediate past Speaker of the Edo Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.


