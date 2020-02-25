Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak is dead
PM News
- Egypt's former autocratic president Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Egypt’s former long-time president Hosni Mubarak died Tuesday at age 91 at Cairo’s Galaa military hospital, his family and state TV said. His son Alaa Mubarak tweeted that “this morning my father, president Mubarak, passed away”.
Daily Times:
Hosni Mubarak who ruled Egypt for 30 years and stepped down after a popular revolution in 2011 has died aged 91. He was found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the revolution.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online BREAKING: Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak dies Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak – ousted by the military in 2011 – has died in Cairo at the age of 91.
TVC News:
Egypt has begun the construction of a 250-megawatt wind power plant in Jabal al-Zeit. The wind farm is being built in cooperation with Lekela Egypt. Mohamed Shaker, the Electricity Minister says the reforms in the energy sector has addressed the crisis ...
Blueprint:
Former Egyptian presidentHosni Mubarak,who ruled for 30 years until a deadly uprising, has died aged 91, just weeks after surgery. Mubarak was ousted in 2011 following mass protests against his autocratic rule, and he was [...]
Africa News:
Egypt’s former president Hosni Mubarak, who was forced to resign after the 2011 popular uprising, died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in the Galaa military hospital in Cairo, his brother-in-law General Mounir Thabet told AFP. The Egyptian presidency ...
The Nigerian:
TheNigerian News Ex-Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak dies at 91 Egypt’s former long-time president Hosni Mubarak died on Tuesday at age 91 at Cairo’s Galaa military hospital, his brother-in-law General Mounir Thabet told AFP. Thabet, a former high- ...
