Former Jigawa Speaker, Adamu Ahmed dead Velox News - The former Jigawa State Speaker, Alhaji Adamu Ahmed is dead. He died in a hospital after suffering from yet to be disclosed illness. He served as Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly for eight years during the tenure of Dr. Sule Lamido (2007-2015).



