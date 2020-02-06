Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Forum Demands Investigation Into Weaponised Drones Intercepted At Lagos Airport
The Breaking Times  - The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has called on the Nigerian Government to further investigate the origin and destination of two weaponised drones intercepted by military intelligence at the local wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, ...

2 days ago
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A man said to be in possession of two highly weaponised drones was reportedly arrested by officials of the Nigerian Army Department of Military Intelligence. The suspicious package which was concealed in cartons, was intercepted on January 28, 2020 at ...
Daily Times:
By Chioma Joseph The management of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance) has  denied ownership of the over $8 million, intercepted by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport , Ikeja.
The Guardian:
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday announced the seizure of $8.6 million (equivalent of N2.9 billion) cash at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.
Premium Times:
The consignment packed in a coaster bus was loaded in six big Bagco bags, the agency said.
NAN:
The Nigeria Customs Service on Tuesday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport intercepted 8.06 million U.S. dollars.
NTA:
Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) on Tuesday disclosed that the Custom Command at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport had intercepted 8.06 million U.S. dollars from the airport.
Davina Diaries:
Customs storms Lagos airport, arrests passenger with $8.6m
Pulse Nigeria:
The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) has denied link with the 8.6 million dollar intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
City People Magazine:
Men of the Nigerian Army Department of Military Intelligence at the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, have arrested a man for being in possession of two…
My Celebrity & I:
A man said to be in possession of two highly weaponised drones was reportedly arrested by officials of the Nigerian Army...
Economic Confidential:
Customs Probe $8.07m Seized At Lagos Airport The Nigeria Customs Service on Tuesday said it intercepted $8,065,612m (N2.92bn) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), said the ...
CKN Nigeria:
The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted about $8,065,615 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.This was disclosed by the Customs Comptroller-General, Hameed Ali, at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday.He added that the ...
GQ Buzz:
Nigeria Customs Service, Murtala Mohammed Airport command, have arrested a driver working with Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO, at the airport, after the sum of $8,065,615 was found inside a vehicle he was driving.
Within Nigeria:
Officials of the Nigerian Army Department of Military Intelligence have arrested a man said to be in possession of two highly weaponised drones. The suspicious package which was concealed in cartons, was intercepted on January 28, 2020 at about 5:00pm.
See Naija:
The Nigeria Customs Service disclosed on Tuesday that it intercepted $8.06 million at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from a passenger. The disclosure was made by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) during a ...
News Dey:
Photos of The ₦3 Billion Intercepted At The Lagos Airport Just today, the Nigerian customs who were placed in the Lagos State airport at Ikeja seized a sum of $8.1 million which is equivalent to...
Fresh News:
By: Ilobun Donald The Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a whooping $8,061,000 (N2.9billion at prevailing rate of N360$) from suspected currency traffickers.
Maritime First Newspaper:
…As Change of baton comes up at PTML Command of Nigeria Customs Service  The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a whopping sum of $8,065,612 (about N2.9bn) at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport. The Comptroller General of Customs ( ...
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Officials of Nigerian Army Department of Military Intelligence said they have arrested a man in possession of two highly weaponised drones.The suspicious package which was concealed in cartons, was intercepted on January 28, 2020 at about 5: ...
Amala:
SOURCE: Amala At the Muritala International Airport today, the Nigerian Customs Service impounded a whopping 8 million dollars. The Customs Comptroller-General; Hameed Ali, made the revelation.
Gist Punch:
The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted $8,065,615 at the airport, DailyLeakersA driver working with Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO, at the Murtala Muhammed International ...


