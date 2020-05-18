

News at a Glance



Forum Urges Govt to Engage PENGASSAN, NUPENG, Others to Birth a New PIB Economic Confidential - Forum Urges Govt to Engage PENGASSAN, NUPENG, Others to Birth a New PIB The Federal government and the National Assembly has been urged to engage Pengassan, Nupeng, and other critical oil and gas stakeholders to birth a new Petroleum Industry Bill( ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



