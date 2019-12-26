

News at a Glance



Foundation Enrols 200 Anambra Senior Citizens for Health Insurance This Day - David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka No fewer than 200 senior citizens of Anambra State between the ages of 70 and 100 have been enrolled into the state’s Health Insurance scheme (ASHIA) by a foundation to lessen the burden of taking care of their health needs.



News Credibility Score: 95%



