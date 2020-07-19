Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Four Dancers Die In Less Than Two Months, This is Too Much – Dancer Kaffy Cries Out
News photo Sleek Gist  - Veteran Nigerian singer, Kaffy Shafau has cried out over the concurrent death of dancers in the country. Reacting to the ...

Kaffy Shafau-Ameh has confirmed the death of dancer Romeo, although she did not confirm the circumstance surrounding his death.
“This is becoming too much,” Dancer Kaffy cries out, as the 4th dancer dies in less than two months.
Nigerian dancer, choreographer, dance instructor and fitness coach, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, popularly known by her stage name Kaffy cries out, as the 4th dancer dies in less than two months.
<!– Kaffy (left), Romeo (right) –> Kaffy (left), Romeo (right) By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon Ace Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, professionally known as Kaffy is saddened at the sudden death of another dancer, Romeo. According to her, Romeo’s death ...
Ace Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, professionally known as Kaffy is saddened at the sudden death of another dancer, Romeo. According to her, Romeo’s death marks the fourth time a Nigerian dancer will die in the space of two months.
Veteran Nigerian dance queen, Kaffy Shafau has cried out and called on other dancers to rise up in prayer against repeated cases of death among dancers.


