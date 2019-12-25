

News at a Glance



‘Four cows and ten bags of rice’; Oshiomhole’s mum rejects Obaseki’s Christmas gifts Ripples - The mother of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has turned down Christmas gifts from Edo State Government. Crusoe Osage, the Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communications, who disclosed this ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



