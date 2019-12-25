Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


‘Four cows and ten bags of rice’; Oshiomhole’s mum rejects Obaseki’s Christmas gifts
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The mother of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has turned down Christmas gifts from Edo State Government. Crusoe Osage, the Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communications, who disclosed this ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 DJ Cuppy puts 500K in The Fridge as a Christmas Gift to Her Manager (video) - GQ Buzz, 54 mins ago
2 Sanwo-Olu at Christmas Commutes 3 Death Sentences to Life Imprisonment, Frees 6 Other inmates - Metro Watch, 57 mins ago
3 Christmas: See beyond eating, drinking, Bishop Ezeokafor urges Christians - Paradise News, 1 hour ago
4 Funke Akindele, Husband And Twins Share Lovely Christmas Pictures - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
5 Masquerade allegedly arrested in Anambra state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Sultan tackles CAN over U.S. report on religious persecution in Nigeria - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
7 58-year-old woman delivers baby boy after missing menstruation for 13 years - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
8 ‘Four cows and ten bags of rice’; Oshiomhole’s mum rejects Obaseki’s Christmas gifts - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 Jonathan’s ex-aide, Doyin Okupe lists 7 diseases that’ll kill Nigeria - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
10 Nigerian man recounts how his mum died  on Christmas day after a guy threw fireworks into their compound - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info