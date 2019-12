News at a Glance



Four people who convinced Buhari to release Dasuki, Sowore – FFK reveals Nigerian Eye - Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that Abba Kyari, Malami, Hadi Sirika and Kayode Fayemi were the people who convinced President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore. He wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “I can tell you ...



News Credibility Score: 41%