

News at a Glance



Fraudsters hack Enugu Gov. Ugwuanyi’s mobile line Velox News - Fraudsters have hacked into the MTN mobile line of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by Nnayelugo Chidi Aroh, Commissioner for Information, Enugu State. He said the security agencies were working to ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



