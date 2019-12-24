

News at a Glance



Free El-Zakzaky too, Falana tells FG Nigerian Eye - Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has asked the federal government to release Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN). He made the demand while reacting to the release of Omoyele Sowore, convener of ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



