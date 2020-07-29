News at a Glance

Freeze NDDC Account, Sack, Handover Interim Management Committee Members To Security Agencies, Lawyer Tells President Buhari Sahara Reporters - Emmanuel Umohinyang President of the Centre for Leadership and Justice, Emmanuel Umohinyang, a legal practitioner, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to freeze the account of the Niger Delta Development Commission till the end of the forensic ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



